Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
The county death count is now to 389, with 12 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 21 new confirmed and one probable case reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,544 cases (12,822 confirmed, 5,722 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients, down five from Thursday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,257 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 15 from Thursday.
So far, 42,712 full doses have been given out, up 25 from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 949 partial doses and 771 (up 13) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,130,473 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,173,736 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,127,639.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania dropped below 3,000 for the first time since mid-November on Friday.
The state Department of Health added 4,118 new COVID-19 cases on Friday while registering 99 deaths.
