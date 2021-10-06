COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 6
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|100,230
|5,058
|44
|Total cases
|43,878,517
|1,458,445
|9,954
|New deaths
|1,949
|111
|3
|Total deaths
|704,233
|29,722
|246
Lawrence County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 246. There have been 17 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 33 new confirmed cases and 11 new probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,954 cases (6,995 confirmed, 2,959 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (64 cumulative) and 73 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (338 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,823 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 24 from Tuesday.
There have been 37,564 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 24 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,248,011, which is 69.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,495,866 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, down three from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 increased to 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported{span} 5,058 new positive cases Wednesday and another 111 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,458,445 and 29,722, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.