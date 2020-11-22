Three more Lawrence County residents died from COVID-19, state health department officials reported Saturday.
The death count now stands at 64, up 29 since Nov. 1.
There were also 42 new cases reported in the county. Of those, 33 were confirmed and nine probable. That brings the total to 1,818 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,409 are confirmed and 409 are probable. Lawrence County reported 51 negative cases Saturday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by one from Friday. There are five COVID-19 ventilators in use. Seven adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, down by two since Friday.
The state reported 6,778 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 302,654 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 112 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,801.
Additionally, there are 3,162 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, the same as Friday. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit and 351 are on ventilators.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
