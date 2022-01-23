Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|January ’22
|34
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
Another three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County over the weekend.
The county death count is now to 368, with 34 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 60 new confirmed cases in the county and 40 probable cases reported Sunday. The numbers reflect increases from Saturday and Sunday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,538 cases (12,064 confirmed, 5,474 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 16 COVID-19 patients, down five from Friday.
The state health department reported three adult ICU beds are available with eight staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,805 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 74 from Friday.
So far, 42,249 full doses have been given out, up 83 from Friday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 895 partial doses (an increase of six) and 664 (an increase of 39) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,017,446 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,069,272 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,970,720.
The state Department of Health, on Sunday, reported its smallest increase of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 28 with 12,333 new infections.
There were 51 new deaths reported Sunday across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.