Lawrence County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 18 were confirmed and six were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,154 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,633 confirmed and 1,521 probable. There were 46 new negative tests, totaling 18,246.
The death count stayed at 185.
For the first time in 20 weeks, Lawrence County dropped into the moderate phase level of community transmission, meaning 10 to 100 people or five to 10 percent of people tested positively out of 100,00.
So far, 13,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 394 since Friday.
The total of people receiving both doses is now to 5,918, an increase of 532.
There are 2,009,209 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 939,327 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,789 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 946,985.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent.
There were 55 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,317.
