HARRISBURG — Get your putters and tents ready, Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen on Friday. Businesses are still required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidance. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.
“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times," Wolf said. "As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress. As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
Recreationists are still encouraged to stay six feet away from others and wear a mask or protective garment. There are also recommendations on staying close to home to avoid crowding popular destinations, practicing social distancing and good hygiene and have a plan before heading outdoors.
The Monday announcement was made in part to help physical and mental health of Pennsylvanians. Citing a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Wolf Administration said 45 percent of American adults reported their mental health has been negatively impacted due to stress and worry over COVID-19.
“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”
Pennsylvania is at a stay-at-home order until May 8.
