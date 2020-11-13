Another Lawrence County resident died from COVID-19 as Pennsylvania broke its record for most new virus cases for the fourth straight day on Friday.
Lawrence County’s death toll from the virus now stands at 48. The county saw an increase of 30 new cases — 18 confirmed and 12 probable. That brings the total to 1,480 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 90 new negative tests reported Friday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of three. One COVID-19 ventilator is in use.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania broke another record for single-day increases in virus totals with 5,531 new cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 254,387 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 30 new deaths, bringing that total to 9,224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.