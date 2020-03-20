The Holy Spirit Parish food pantry at St. Joseph the Worker Church will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Earlier in the week, the parish had announced that the distribution would be canceled, but volunteers have been found to work it.
St. Joseph is located at 1111 S. Cascade Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.