All local Social Security Administration offices have closed to in-person service.
Many services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov. Social Security a;so has established a COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ to provide information on services that are continuing and the ones that have been suspended. There is also information on extended deadlines how to contact Social Security.
Commissioner Andrew Saul also is cautioning Social Security recipients about scams.
"The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay benefits," he said. "Be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments but that is not true. Don’t be fooled."
