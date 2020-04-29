HARRISBURG – Lawrence County reported a sixth death due to COVID-19, according to information from the Pa. Department of Health released Wednesday.
The county's death count from the coronavirus increased by one, while total positive cases increased by one to 64. Negative tests increased by 30 to 711. A sixth death had been reported by the health department last week before it was taken away from the county total. Lawrence County had been free of new cases for four out of five days on Tuesday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania confirmed 1,102 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 44,366. The health department reported 479 deaths, bringing the total to 2,195. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
38 percent are aged 25-49;
27 percent are aged 50-64; and
26 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
