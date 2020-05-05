Correction: Positive cases in Lawrence County increased by two on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — A seventh Lawrence County person died due to COVID-19, the Pa. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
Lawrence County also had its positive case total increase by two to 67. Negative tests went up 21 to 810. The county, one of 24 set to move into Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow stage of reopening on Friday, had been on a streak of four days without any new cases or deaths.
Statewide, the health department reported 865 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,957. The state reported 554 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,012. The large death count increase is a result of the health department's "continued work to reconcile data from various sources."
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 199,925 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 27 percent are aged 50-64; and
27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,625 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,284 cases among employees, for a total of 10,909 at 495 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,029 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,012 of our total cases are in health care workers.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.