Classes at Westminster College are scheduled to begin Aug. 17 with finals to conclude before Thanksgiving, the school announced on Wednesday.
The adjusted academic calendar is created to prioritize the health and safety of its students, employees and visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic when students return to campus for in-person and residence life for the fall semester.
There will be no fall midterm break. Fall semester classes will end Friday, Nov. 20, and final exams will take place Saturday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Students will depart campus after finals and return for the spring 2021 semester in January.
“The adjustment to the academic calendar will limit the number of times the entire student body leaves and returns to campus during the term, which we hope will promote health and safety in our community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coker, vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management at Westminster.
To mitigate the spread of the virus, the College continues to examine curriculum adjustments and safety protocols that need to be made to academic instruction, residence life, dining services, athletics, campus activities and arts and culture events.
The College shifted exclusively to online instruction on March 19. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced the cancellation of all spring sports on April 3. Competition this fall will be determined by PAC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.