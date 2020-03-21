Despite a massive shutdown of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, Lawrence County restaurants are struggling to stay in business by offering take-out or curbside services.
Here are some of the many sit-down spots that have opted to sell take-out meals for people who are already tired of cooking at home:
THE LADIES OF THE DUKES
For those of you who are hankering for your Sunday pasta with tomato sauce, the Ladies of the Dukes Club at 1114 N. Croton Ave. is open for take-out business, but still only on Sundays.
This will be the first week for take-out, curbside service, said Debbi Cameron, who manages the restaurant for the club. The full menu is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders are taken 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling either of the club’s two numbers, (724) 658-9258, or (724) 658-9407. People also may call on Sundays to order. The club also has homemade cavatelli and spaghetti available by the pound, ravioli and sauce and meatballs to go. The club will provide containers.
As far as quantities go, “we have everything as normal for this week,” she said. “Whether we’ll need it all, we don’t know. We’re playing it by ear. If there’s food left, we’re planning to coordinate takeouts with some of the high rises for people who can’t get out.”
When people arrive to pick up orders, someone will be outside directing traffic. If you’ve already paid, the staff will carry it to your car. If you call that day and want to pay cash, you will be directed to another line where someone will take the payment and bring back change and the food.
“All employees will be wearing gloves for the protection of the staff and the customers,” Cameron emphasized.
Proceeds from the food sales are used to benefit the club, which has more than 100 members, and for donations to charities, she said.
THE CONFLUENCE
The Confluence in downtown New Castle on East Washington Street has expanded its hours to five days a week instead of four, and is open for take-out service only, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Business is not what it was, but we’re open,” said Don Kemerer, director of Cray Youth & Family Services, which oversees The Confluence. Proceeds from the eatery and coffee house go toward Cray’s programs.
Kemerer said employees of neighboring Treloar & Heisel and Refresh Dental have instructed a lot of their staff to work from home, but those still reporting to work have been faithful take-out customers.
The restrictions have cut down on its customers, but The Confluence still is serving food until further notice, and daily specials are posted on the The Confluence’s Facebook page.
EDWARD’S RESTAURANTAND LOUNGE
Owner Ed Reiber said the restaurant is offering take-out curbside service to its customers, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“You just give us a call, put in an order, and when you get here, there will be parking, you call again and we’ll bring it right out to your car,” he said.
The restaurant has its full menu available, and it instituted the curbside service Tuesday morning, Reiber said. “The response is very good. The customers are treating us wonderful and my staff wonderful. We’re trying our best to not lay everybody off and stay open, and we’re happy to do it for all the public who needs to eat.”
TUSCANY SQUARE
Since the restaurant opened in 2001, Tuscany Square has offered a pick-up window, which comes in handy now.
“We’re trying to weather the storm,” noted Adam Burick, general manager of the Neshannock Township restaurant, which also partners with DoorDash delivery service.
“People are trying to be supportive,” he said, noting that he’s had to keep his staff at a minimum, with himself, his sister and three others manning the business.
Tuscany Square is currently offering its full menu, taking orders from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as we can,” Burick said, adding that he’s had no problem getting supplies. “Of course, we don’t need nearly as much right now.”
SONI’S RESTAURANT
While it took awhile for customers to catch on, John Sansone, who owns Soni’s Italian Restaurant with his wife, Mirella, said both takeout and delivery business is picking up.
“Pizza, sandwiches and salads are the most popular,” he said of the orders at the Neshannock Township restaurant, which offers its full menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
Sansone noted that he’s thankful he’s been able to keep all of his employees on the payroll, although some, such as hostesses and servers, have been transitioned to delivery drivers.
“I commend them, they’re making less, but we’ve been able to keep them on,” Sansone said.
He also credits his workers for volunteering to make 230 pizzas, which were donated earlier this week to the New Castle Area School District for its food distribution program.
“It kept them busy, helped out the kids and got the food used so it didn’t spoil,” Sansone said, adding that other than bottled water, which he had to purchase locally, he’s had no major problems getting supplies.
“This has been the most unique experience in my 33 years of doing this,” he added. “But we’re taking the proper precautions, and we’ve got each other’s backs, so hopefully it will be over soon.”
HAZEL’S RESTAURANT
Downtown New Castle staple Hazel’s Restaurant continues to offer take-out services of their entire menu plus buy-one-get-one-half-off price meals from 8 a.m until 6 p.m.
“Every day is different, but it’s definitely less from what I was doing in my normal days when I was open,” said owner George Nacopoulos.
Hazel’s, which does not offer delivery, has enough paper and food supplies to last at least this week, but Nacopoulos is unsure whether the restaurant will continue to operate next week.
“If it’s like this, I don’t know think I’ll be able to afford to pay my employees to stay open because it’s really slow,” he said.
“If it keeps going the way that’s going the last couple of days, I probably won’t be here next week.”
Nacopoulos usually has 12 to 15 employees working, but only needs three employees for curb-side take-out.
“Well, obviously, nobody likes it, but I mean, it is what it is,” he said. “Most of my employees (have gone) onto unemployment already, for example all my servers. My dining room is shut down. Most of the employees, they are without a job right now.”
Nacopoulos hopes something comes to help small businesses like his and others in this trying time.
“From what I see, it’s not worth it right now,” he continued. “I’m paying more money out from what I’m getting in right now.”
