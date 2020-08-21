HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday voted 25-5 to allow fall sports, despite a “strong recommendation” from Gov. Tom Wolf that sports be postponed until January due to the threat of COVID-19.
Under the plan, schools can begin practice on Monday.
Robert Lombardi, the PIAA’s executive director, told reporters that a ban on spectators remains in place.
In announcing the vote, the PIAA board said that their decision was prompted by “the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us.”
The PIAA also voted to authorize the association to develop alternatives for schools that could include moving fall sports later in the academic year in parts of the state if a large number of school districts choose to postpone fall sports, Lombardi said. Fall sports include boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, football, field hockey and golf.
He added though that he believes most schools will offer fall sports in the fall, based on the PIAA vote.
“That remains to be seen,” he said. “I don’t think that (widespread sports cancellations are) going to happen.”
Those opposed to the move to allow fall sports included the votes cast by the representatives of the Pennsylvania School Board Association, the Pennsylvania Principals Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
Narthan Mains, president and CEO of the school board association, voted against the fall sports plan.
Annette Stevenson, a spokeswoman for the PSBA said the organization supports the move to give local school the right to decide whether to offer sports.
But allowing practice to start on Monday doesn’t provide districts enough time to make any changes needed to ensure that appropriate social-distancing is taking place.
That includes posting signs, if needed, and communicating to coaches, she said.
“There continues to be great debate among experts on how best to restart sports practices and competitions. There also continues to be a lack of agreement around what the state-issued orders are and how they impact education, and more specifically, sports,” she said. “This lack of agreement among the medical community and other experts means that each school district must take a cautious approach and consult with their appropriate legal counsel and local medical experts.”
In a letter to Lombardi ahead of the vote, the principals' association president Michael Allison had urged the postponement the season, saying: “Instead of cheerleading for sports to go on, we need to face reality. It is a tough decision, sports and COVID is a recipe for student transmissions and infections forcing most schools moving to remote learning.”
Thursday, the principals' association had released a survey showing that nearly half of its members said they agreed with the governor that the season should be postponed. The principals’ group added about three-quarters of its members would be more comfortable with a plan that allowed no-contact sports like golf, tennis and cross country to proceed while postponing football and other contact sports.
In its statement, the PIAA board said that the move to offer fall sports depends on whether students and other follow the safety guidelines intended to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.
“We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants,” the board said in a statement.
The PIAA vote came after a two-week pause triggered by Wolf’s announcement that he didn’t think sports should take place.
Thursday, parents and student-athletes, joined by Republican lawmakers rallied outside the state Capitol to urge the PIAA to allow sports, despite Wolf’s recommendation.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, was among those who attended the rally and Friday, he cheered the PIAA’s move.
“Today’s decision gives school districts and parents the green light to choose to proceed with fall sports for their students – many of whom have been left without structure and positive purpose for the last five months,” he said. “School activities and sports play an essential role in children’s mental health and well-being. I am happy the PIAA recognized the need for these kids to have normalcy back in their lives during such difficult times.”
Local school districts have demonstrated that they can “safely resume athletic activities,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, the chairman of the Senate education committee said.
“While this decision is one small step back to normalcy, we must continue to ensure the safety of all student athletes,” he said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Wolf has always made it clear that while he strongly recommended sports be postponed, he was leaving the decision up to the local school officials.
“The governor’s recommendation is grounded in public health evidence and a common-sense reaction to league after league canceling or postponing their fall seasons, outbreaks across the country, growing evidence of higher transmission in children, protecting higher-risk adults, and the fundamentally important need to get kids back into learning in classrooms,” she said. “Every gathering outside the classroom jeopardizes a school’s ability to resume in-person instruction because it increases the risk of super-spreading events.”
Pennsylvania, with a population of 12.8 million people, has had 127,633 coronavirus cases.
The state’s coronavirus early warning dashboard shows that the number of new cases fell in the last week, compared to a week earlier.
Statewide, the incident rate per 100,000 residents dropped last week from 43.7 to 34.8. There were 1,142 fewer cases statewide from Aug. 14-20 than from Aug. 7-13.
On Friday, the state reported that there were 510 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The PIAA’s move comes days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that fall sports can take place in that state, and New Jersey on Thursday announced a plan to allow most fall sports. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has conceived at least a six-game football regular season. Under this plan, every team in the state would qualify for the playoffs. That has never happened before in Ohio.
High school fall sports and coronavirus in neighboring states
-- Delaware, with 1 million residents, has had 16,718 cases of coronavirus and currently has 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to covidtracking.com. Delaware plans to allow winter sports to begin in December, while allowing sports that have traditionally been played in the fall to be played in mid-February.
-- Maryland, with 6 million residents, had 102,229 coronavirus cases and has 455 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Maryland has postponed fall sports until January.
-- New Jersey, with 8.9 million residents, had 185,527 coronavirus cases and currently has 433 people hospitalized with COVID-19. New Jersey announced Thursday that outdoor fall sports are allowed, but indoor sports, like volleyball, will be postponed.
-- New York, with 19.8 million residents, had 427,803 coronavirus cases and currently has 518 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to covidtracking.com. New York has not announced whether fall sports will be allowed, but sports won’t start until at least Sept. 21.
-- Ohio, with 11.6 million residents, has had 112,000 coronavirus cases and according to the most recent data, had 860 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced that local school districts can decide whether to offer fall sports or not.
-- West Virginia, with 1.8 million residents, has had 8,900 coronavirus cases and has 140 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Schools are allowed to offer fall sports there.
Editor's note: The Ashtabula (Ohio) Star Beacon contributed to this article.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's board of directors voted 25-5 to move forward with fall sports at its meeting Friday afternoon by Zoom. The decision runs contrary to Gov. Tom Wolf two weeks ago "strongly recommending" that school sports be put off until January.
Because of Wolf's announcement, the PIAA put a two-week pause on its plans. Football teams across the state were to start heat acclimation week Aug. 10, while official practices for football and other fall sports across the state were to begin Aug. 17.
"The PIAA Board of Directors has heard from thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us," the PIAA said in a statement released minutes after the go-ahead vote. "We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans."
The PIAA go-ahead vote allows schools to move forward with practices, but decisions will ultimately be left to individual school boards.
Boys and girls golf is allowed to start official competition Thursday. Football, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, field hockey and boys and girls soccer can play games no earlier than Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.