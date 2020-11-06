Pennsylvania shattered its single-day record for COVID-19 virus increases on Friday as Lawrence County saw its total bump up by 43.
Lawrence County added 18 confirmed cases and 25 probable, bringing the total to 1,175. Of those, 940 are confirmed and 235 are probable since the beginning of the pandemic. The death count stayed at 40.
There were 9,951 negative tests reported Friday, an increase of 64.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Two COVID-19 ventilators in use, a decrease of one from Thursday.
The state Health Department reported 3,384 additional positive cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 223,950. There were 38 more deaths reported across the state, bringing that total to 8,975.
