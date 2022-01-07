COVID-19 update for Jan. 7
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|32,053
|156
|Total cases
|2,206,899
|15,412
|New deaths
|156
|0
|Total deaths
|37,522
|344
|Vaccination rate
|70.1%
|60.7%
Pennsylvania shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with more than 30,000 new cases registered for the first time in the pandemic.
The state Department of Health added 32,053 new cases, 4,000 more than the previous record of 28,018 set on Wednesday.
Lawrence County reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 344, with 10 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 95 new confirmed cases in the county reported Friday and 61 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 15,412 cases (10,537 confirmed, 4,875 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, down four from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,021 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 84 from Thursday. So far, 41,677 full doses have been given out, up 59 from Thursday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 814 (an increase of 28) partial doses and 536 (an increase of 25) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,815,072 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,971,207 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,509,736.
Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by more than 200 for the fourth consecutive day.
After surpassing 6,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday, another 234 patients were hospitalized on Friday. The number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals has increased by more than 1,400 since January began and by more than 65 percent since Dec. 1.
Friday marked the sixth time in the last eight days with at least 20,000 cases statewide. The 10 highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past 10 days.
Statewide, there were also 156 more deaths linked to the coronavirus on Thursday. It was the fourth day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide.
