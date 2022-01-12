COVID-19 update for Jan. 12
|State
|County
|New cases
|31,739
|163
|Total cases
|2,348,276
|16,100
|New deaths
|204
|3
|Total deaths
|38,103
|352
|Vaccination rate
|70.1%
|60.7%
Pennsylvania has reported more COVID-19 cases in the first 12 days of January than during any month since the pandemic began in early 2020 as Lawrence County added three more deaths.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health registered 31,739 new cases, the third-highest one-day total of the pandemic. It pushed the number of cases this month to 311,852, breaking the record of 299,504 set last month.
The 15 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 15 days.
The county death count is now to 352, with 18 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 75 new confirmed cases in the county and 88 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 16,100 cases (10,973 confirmed, 5,127 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, up six from Tuesday. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with nine currently staffed.
There are four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,333 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 79 from Tuesday.
So far, 41,885 full doses have been given out, up 53 from Tuesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 832 (an increase of six) partial doses and 579 (an increase of 16) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,885,556 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,005,426 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,610,051.
The number of patients hospitalized across the state also increased for the 17th consecutive day and are approaching the record set in mid-December 2020.
As of noon Wednesday the state Department of Health reports 7,215 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across Pennsylvania. State Health officials reported another 66 patients were hospitalized.
Statewide there were 204 new deaths.
