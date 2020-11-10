Lawrence County's COVID-19 death toll increased by two Tuesday as Pennsylvania saw another record day of new virus cases.
Pennsylvania, meanwhile, reported a record 4,361 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 238,657.
The death count is now up to 44 after two county residents' deaths were reported Saturday. Overall, Lawrence County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 40 considered confirmed and seven probable. Lawrence County now stands at 1,343 total cases with 1,058 confirmed and 285 probable.
Quality Life Services reported one more death Tuesday. The total now stands at 23.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of three from Monday. One COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The Health Department reported 62 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,086 since the beginning of the pandemic.
