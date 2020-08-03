HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania health officials on Monday reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, while Lawrence County added six new positive COVID-19 cases.
Lawrence County’s positive case count stands at 349 cases. There are 302 confirmed and 47 probable cases, increases of four and two, respectively. There were 4,990 negative tests reported in the county on Monday, an increase of 104. The death count stayed at 12 after increasing by one on Saturday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more employee tested positive for the virus. To date, there have been 42 employees test positive and 25 patients across eight facilities. Four deaths have occurred in these facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator.
An additional 565 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Monday, raising the statewide total to 114,155 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.