HARRISBURG — Positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped another 1,493 according to numbers released by the state Department of Health on Sunday, including one more positive case in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County now has 23 positive cases of the coronavirus, up from 22 on Saturday. The statewide numbers, as of noon on Sunday, also indicate Pennsylvania topped the 11,000-positive cases threshold for a total of 11,510 positive cases.
There have been 150 total deaths in Pennsylvania from the virus, including two in Lawrence County. 66,261 patients tested negative to date.
