Two more Lawrence County residents died from COVID-19 as Pennsylvania broke its record for most new virus cases in one day for the fourth time in a week on Wednesday.
Lawrence County's death toll from the virus now stands at 46, an increase of six in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania broke another record for single-day increases in virus totals with 4,711 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 243,368 since the beginning of the pandemic. In Lawrence County, there were 45 new cases reported Wednesday — 39 considered confirmed and six probable. The county stands at 1,388 total virus cases since counting began in the spring.
There were 137 new negative tests reported Wednesday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of three from Tuesday. Two COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The state Health Department reported 59 new deaths across Pennsylvania on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,145 since the beginning of the pandemic.
