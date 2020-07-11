HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania added three new states to its list of states with travel restrictions, including Delaware, that qualify for a recommended 14-day quarantine upon returning to the Commonwealth.
The announcement was made Saturday and adds Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Delaware to the list now totaling 19 states.
If a person traveled, or plans to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, the Pa. Department of Health recommends that staying at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. The states on the list include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.