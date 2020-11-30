November cemented its place as the deadliest month for Lawrence County during the COVID-19 pandemic as two more residents died over the last two days.
The death count currently stands at 68, which includes 33 during the month. Comparatively, October saw 17 deaths.
State health officials also reported 53 new cases — 25 on Sunday and 28 on Monday. The state Health Department issues two-day reports on Mondays accounting for information from Sunday and Monday.
Of the new cases, 48 are confirmed and five are probable.
The county’s case total stands at 2,206 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,731 confirmed and 475 probable. The county on Friday set its single-day record with 77 new cases.
There were 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County in November. Comparatively, in October, there were 381 new cases.
The county also reported 127 new negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by 17 from Saturday. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, down by one from Saturday.
The state reported 4,268 new cases on Monday and 5,529 on Sunday, bringing the total to 9,797. The statewide case total currently stands at 361,464 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 107 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 10,383. Out of the total deaths, 6,477 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There has been significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds, the department reported Monday.
In April, 19 to 24-year-olds made up nearly seven percent of positive cases in northwest Pennsylvania. In November, however, nearly 11 percent of cases are 19 to 24 years old.
Additionally, there are 4,405 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit and 465 COVID-19 ventilators in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
