FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Dec. 9
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|125,961
|6,918
|71
|Total cases
|49,458,520
|1,806,671
|13,276
|New deaths
|1,335
|74
|0
|Total deaths
|790,766
|34,271
|311
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Lawrence County, breaking a string of 17 virus fatalities during the first eight days of the month.
The county’s death total stayed at 311. There have been 17 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 49 confirmed and 22 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,276 cases (9,163 confirmed, 4,091 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (108 cumulative) and 54 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (860 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,035 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 68 from Wednesday.
There have been 40,462 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 44 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,741,887.
So far, 7,371,054 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 24 COVID-19 patients, up two from Wednesdasy.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 6,918 new cases and 73 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,806,671 cases and 34,271 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.