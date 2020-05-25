HARRISBURG — Lawrence County had no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 74 positive cases and eight deaths.
The Health Department reported 473 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 68,186. There were 15 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 5,139.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,140 of the total cases are in health care workers.
