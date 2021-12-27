FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|December
|32
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County over the four-day holiday weekend.
The county’s death total stayed at 326. There have been 32 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 104 confirmed and 76 probable cases reported Monday in the four-day report, which covers Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,180 cases (9,754 confirmed, 4,426 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (136 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (1,043 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 45,360 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 205 from Thursday.
There have been 41,262 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 111 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,895,126.
So far, 7,655,784 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
State Health officials announced 10,506 new cases on Monday, the highest since a pandemic-record 13,286 were added on Friday. Monday’s total pushes the monthly total to more than 228,000 across Pennsylvania, the second-most of any month since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The state Health Department reported 19 new deaths statewide on Monday.
