COVID-19 update for Jan. 14
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|26,606
|198
|Total cases
|2,401,681
|16,398
|New deaths
|173
|0
|Total deaths
|38,426
|355
|Vaccination rate
|70.1%
|60.7%
Another 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County on Friday, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 355, with 21 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
COVID hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpassed 7,500 for the first time on Friday and the state Department of Health registered 26,606 new cases, the 11th day in a row with at least 20,000 new cases.
There were 118 new confirmed cases in the county and 80 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 16,398 cases (11,200 confirmed, 5,198 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 23 COVID-19 patients, up three from Thursday. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,432 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 52 from Thursday.
So far, 41,961 full doses have been given out, up 47 from Thursday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 840 (an increase of three) partial doses and 589 (an increase of seven) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,915,777 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,020,288 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,654,477.
The 17 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 17 days. Statewide there were 173 new deaths.
