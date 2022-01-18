COVID-19 update for Jan. 18
|State
|County
|New cases
|13,459
|88
|Total cases
|2,487,925
|17,028
|New deaths
|35
|0
|Total deaths
|38,655
|357
|Vaccination rate
|70.8%
|61.2%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
No new COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence County were reported Tuesday.
The county death count stayed at 357, with 23 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 55 new confirmed cases in the county and 33 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,028 cases (11,704 200 confirmed, 5,324 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 27 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,650 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 31 from Monday.
So far, 42,066 full doses have been given out, up 15 from Monday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 868 (an increase of one) partial doses and 608 (an increase of eight) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,960,625 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,037,160 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,717,188.
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest one-day total since late December on Tuesday, while the number of patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with coronavirus symptoms increased for the first time in four days.
The Department of Health registered 13,459 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase since Dec. 28, 2021.
