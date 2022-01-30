Lawrence County reported 114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 377, with 43 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 25 probable cases reported over the weekend.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,159 cases (12,538 confirmed, 5,621 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed. There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,040 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 71 from Friday.
So far, 42,451 full doses have been given out, up 67 from Friday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 922 partial doses (an increase of three) and 708 (an increase of nine) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,070,790 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,107,834 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,047,154.
