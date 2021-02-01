Another COVID-19 death reported Sunday pushed Lawrence County's total death count for the month of January to 41.
The death count total is now at 167. In December, there were 57 deaths and 69 in November.
According to a two-day report from the state department of health release Monday, 36 news cases were reported in Lawrence County.
On Sunday, there were 23 new cases reported, with 14 confirmed and nine probable. On Monday, there were 13 new cases reported, with 12 confirmed and one probable. The county's case totals are 5,490 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,211 confirmed and 1,279 probable.
There have 16,725 negative tests in Lawrence County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 3,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 935.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,839 new cases on Sunday (3,985) and on Monday (2,854), bringing the statewide total to 846,078. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
There were 85 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,687. Of of total deaths reported, 11,373 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 72 of which were in Lawrence County.
There are 811,555 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 196,470 who received both doses.
