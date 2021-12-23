COVID-19 update for Dec. 23
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|10,548
|43
|Total cases
|1,924,507
|14,009
|New deaths
|177
|0
|Total deaths
|35,960
|326
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|December
|32
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County for the first time in a week despite a surge across Pennsylvania.
The county’s death total stayed at 326. There have been 32 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
The state Department of Health reported 177 COVID-related deaths in its latest data release, the fourth time in a week with at least that many deaths and third in a row with at least 165.
There were also 41 confirmed and two probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,009 cases (9,650 confirmed, 4,350 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (136 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (1,043 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 45,155 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 95 from Wednesday.
There have been 41,151 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 63 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,881,166.
So far, 7,618,207 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported three adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on ventilators.
The state Health Department reported 10,548 new cases and 177 deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,924,507 and 35,960.
