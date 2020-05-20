HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Wednesday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 73 positive cases and eight deaths on Wednesday. Negative tests in the county increased by 31 to 1,056.
The county reported its eight death on Tuesday.
Statewide, the Health Department reported an increase of 746 positive cases, bringing the total to 64,412. There were another 143 deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,767.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,244 cases among employees, for a total of 16,191 at 559 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,172 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There are 293,244 patients who have tested negative to date. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Approximately 4,751 of the total cases are in health care workers.
