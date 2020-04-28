HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no increases in COVID-19 positive cases or deaths on Tuesday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
The county stayed at 63 positive cases and five reported deaths, while negative tests increased by 14 to 681. Tuesday was the fourth day out of the last five there were no new reported cases or deaths in Lawrence County.
Statewide, the health department reported an increase of 1,214 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 43,264. The state reported 119 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,716.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percentare aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percentare aged 5-12;
1 percentare aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percentare aged 19-24;
38 percentare aged 25-49;
27 percentare aged 50-64; and
26 percentare aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order through May 8.
