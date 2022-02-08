Lawrence County reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths on Tuesday.
The county death count stayed at 381, with four coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
Eight confirmed cases reported Monday were taken off the state's COVID-19 dashboard. There were no probable cases.
Pennsylvania's statewide overall COVID case count declined by 4,483 on Tuesday after the state added 7,855 cases on Monday. The state has changed case counts throughout the pandemic as health officials reconcile testing data.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,455 cases (12,755 confirmed, 5,700 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,190 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of nine from Monday.
So far, 42,642 full doses have been given out, up 11 from Monday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 945 partial doses and 756 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,112,280 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,154,637 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,107,705.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 200 patients on Tuesday and the state Department of Health recorded 196 more deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 3,341 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms, the smallest total since late November. The 196 deaths recorded in Tuesday's report is the highest total in a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.