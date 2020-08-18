HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count stayed at 429 cases, 374 of which are confirmed and 55 of which are probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One patient is on a ventilator.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program.
There were 5,895 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 35 from Monday's total.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, 49 staff members and 39 patients have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities.
An additional 735 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Monday, raising the statewide total to 125,579 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 31 new deaths were reported Tuesday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,499.
Additionally, the Department of Agriculture released information from the Bureau of Food Safety, which performed 637 restaurant inspections from Aug. 10 through Sunday. Of those inspections, 31 were complaint-driven, nine were COVID-19 specific complaints and the bureau distributed 105 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters.
In Lawrence County, six routine inspections were conducted with no COVID-19 warnings or citations issued.
