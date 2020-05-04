HARRISBURG — For the fourth straight day, Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths Monday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
The county stayed at 65 cases and six deaths. Negative tests increased 22 to 789. Lawrence County is one of 24 Pennsylvania counties scheduled to reopen Friday.
Statewide, positive cases increased 825 to 50,092. The health department reported 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,458.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 27 percent are aged 50-64; and
27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,084 of our total cases are in health care workers.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
