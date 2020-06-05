HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed steady at 82 positive cases and eight deaths. There were 1,536 negative tests in the county and the state's recovery rate increased to 70 percent.
Statewide, there were 443 additional cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 74,385. There were 69 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 5,886.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Sixteen additional counties moved from the yellow phase of reopening to green on Friday, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.
There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
6% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
25% are ages 50-64; and
28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697 at 611 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,659 of the total cases are in health care workers.
