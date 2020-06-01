HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 80 cases and eight deaths.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 356 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 72,282. There were 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,567.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
The recovery rate is 67 percent. An individual is considered recovered if a death does not occur within 30 days of a case being recorded.
There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,463 of the total cases are in health care workers.
