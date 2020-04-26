HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no additional positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Sunday, according to information from the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 61 positive cases and five reported deaths for the fourth straight day. Negative tests in the county increased by 10 to 644.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,116 positive cases on Sunday bringing the total to 41,165.
Negative tests state-wide total 157,428 and deaths total 1,550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.