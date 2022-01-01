There was little debate in deciding the top story of 2021.
In fact, it’s rare the top story one year is the repeat selection the next.
Since March 2020, COVID-19 has caused many changes in lifestyle, cancellations of events and given many a new outlook on what it means to live during a pandemic. That’s without including the thousands who have battled the virus in Lawrence County — those with many symptoms or without any at all — and the hundreds of families affected by death in the virus’ wake.
In total, Lawrence County will finish 2021 with 216 people dying with COVID-19, nearly double the 118 people who died at what was presumed the height of the pandemic in 2020 when no vaccines were available.
For comparison, Lawrence County reported its 200th COVID-19 death in April 2021. It took just seven months, in early December, for the 300th death to be reported.
Meanwhile, the sudden surge in cases in December again has hospitals at capacity. At UPMC Jameson, 31 patients were in the COVID-19 intensive care unit on Dec. 14, a pandemic-record for the lone county hospital.
Overall, more than 41,000 county residents are considered fully vaccinated after the three approved shots were widely available for all adults by April. Of those 14,000, the state Health Department reports 14,000 have received a booster shot at least six months after their second innoculation with the Pfizer or Moderna jabs or the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot.
In schools, a mask mandate was in effect for most of the calendar year until mid-December. Athletes were seen on the court and in the field wearing masks, and fans were largely barred from attending games during the 2020-21 scholastic year.
Starting with fall sports in August, crowds were back but with stipulations in place requiring masks for indoor events. A federal mandate requiring masks on school buses still is in effect.
