Lawrence County's first — and so far only — confirmed case of COVID-19 is an employee at Nalco Water Ellwood City, company officials confirmed Thursday.
"We are concerned for the well-being of our colleague and are hoping for a speedy recovery," Roman Blahoski, the director of global communications of Ecolab, wrote in an email Thursday.
According to Blahoski, the company was made aware the employee would be tested late Tuesday, and all employees who worked in the same area with the employee were sent home. When the test results were positive for COVID-19, other employees who had direct contact with the employee were told to self quarantine for 14 days as well as call their healthcare providers.
"Our number-one priority is to keep our associates safe," Blahoski wrote. "We’ve had additional safety measures in place at this plant for several weeks, including providing the necessary personal protective equipment and supplies, enhancing our stringent cleaning and sanitizing protocols and implementing social distancing."
There have 1,687 been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 48 counties of Pennsylvania as of noon Thursday.
"As a result of this situation, we are taking additional measures, including a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of this work area, communicating with our team and working to address any concerns they may have," he continued.
