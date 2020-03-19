Meals on Wheels of New Castle is open and delivering meals.
"There had been a rumor via social media that we were closed and had stopped delivery," said Anne Crowe, program coordinator. "That is not the case.
"We have changed our delivery protocol; we are utilizing 'no-touch delivery.' Instead of delivering food into the hands of a client, or placing it on a table or in a refrigerator, we are delivering to a client-provided ice chest or cooler. This minimizes exposure for our clients.
"We are members of the national organization, Meals on Wheels America. I have researched what other Meals on Wheels are doing across the country. Some have shut down. Of those still operating, there are four very different systems."
Some Meals on Wheels groups are making a one-time delivery of two weeks of "shelf stable" food, Crowe said, noting that these are foods that do not need refrigeration and are simple to prepare.
Others are delivering frozen meals once weekly; enough frozen food to last a week, Crowe said, and still others are operating a drive-through system. Clients or their designee drive to the MOW site and pick up the food on a daily basis.
"The last method, the one we have adopted, is to maintain daily delivery, but meals are placed in an ice chest or cooler instead of coming into a client's home," she said.
For more information, call (724) 654-6155 or email mownc1@gmail.com
