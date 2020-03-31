A panel of local municipal, medical and spiritual leaders will convene Wednesday for a live-streamed town hall discussion of the coronavirus and its impact.
Hosted by Alonzo Waters Sr., pastor of Victory Christian Center at 2009 N. Mercer St., the meeting can be viewed at 7 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/vccnewcastle/
The town hall will be divided into three segments. In the first one, New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, will answer questions about what the city is doing to deal with the pandemic locally.
In segment number two, Dr. Thomas Malvar and social worker Brian Rice will talk about the medical and social aspects of COVID-19 and the precautionary steps being taken.
Lastly, Waters, the Rev. Chuck Jewel of New Creation Free Methodist Church and the Rev. David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach will discuss the crisis from the perspective of faith and offer prayer for the community.
In each segment, the guests will take questions from viewers as well.
