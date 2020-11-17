Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual media briefing at 1 p.m. to announce targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Levine just a day ago said the state has no plans to enact stricter mitigation measures, leaving those decisions to local officials.
“We’ll look at all options,” Levine said Monday. “We’re watching the health care capacity really carefully,” she said.
A 54th Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 in Lawrence County on Monday, while 70 more cases were reported over the last two days. At UPMC Jameson, there are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Two COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
