HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 209 positive reported cases. That includes 184 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases. There were 3,845 negative tests reported on Wednesday in the county.
In long-term care facilities there were no new cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 30 positive cases reported among patients and 11 among employees. The county death count stayed at nine, with the last death being reported on June 20.
Statewide, there were 781 additional positive cases reported Wednesday and 26 new deaths. That brings the totals to 97,665 cases and 6,973 deaths.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,337 of the total cases are in health care workers.
