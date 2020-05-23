HARRISBURG — Lawrence County saw no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Saturday, the fourth straight day of no increases, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 73 positive cases and eight deaths. The county is one of 17 moving into the "green" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan on Friday, which means eased restrictions on gatherings as well as the opening of dine-in restaurants, barber shops and hair salons and other businesses.
Statewide, Pennsylvania went over 5,000 deaths as 112 were added to the record on Saturday for a total of 5,096. There were 725 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 66,983.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,064 of the total cases are in health care workers.
