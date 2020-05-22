HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Friday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 73 positive cases and eight deaths for the third straight day.
Negative tests increased by 32 to 1,115.
Statewide, positive cases increased by 866 to 66,258. There were 115 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,984.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 481 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 26 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,291 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,377 cases among employees, for a total of 16,668 at 578 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Approximately 4,969 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Out of the total deaths, 3,275 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
