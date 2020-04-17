HARRISBURG — Four more positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County on Friday while Pennsylvania saw increases in cases to 29,441 and deaths to 756, according to the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County is now up to 59 positive cases. The county is still at five reported deaths. In addition, there are 490 reported negative tests in the county, up 17 from Thursday.
Statewide, there were 1,706 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 49 new deaths.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 40 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
23 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
