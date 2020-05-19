This story has been updated with additional death count information.
HARRISBURG — An eighth person died of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County now has 73 positive cases, up one from Monday. Negative tests increased 21 to 1,025.
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 610 additional positive cases to bring the total to 63,666. There was an increase of 119 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,624.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 286,034 patients who have tested negative to date. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,003 at 557 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,145 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 4,600 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 26 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
