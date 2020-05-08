HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Friday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
The county stayed at 69 positive cases and seven confirmed deaths, while negative tests increased by 25 to 873. Lawrence County and 23 other north-central counties transitioned from the red phase of reopening to the yellow phase on Friday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,238. The state reported another 200 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 3,616. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 216,321 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
37 percent are aged 25-49;
26 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,919 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,542 cases among employees, for a total of 12,461 at 522 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,458 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,553 of our total cases are in health care workers.
